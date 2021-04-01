Govt decides to take action against people named in Broadsheet commission report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that the government will take action on the Broadsheet commission report, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following a cabinet meeting here in Islamabad today, Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has decided to take legal action against all those people held responsible in the Broadsheet commission report.

He maintained that the government has decided to initiate criminal proceedings against five people named Ahmer Bilal, Hassan Saqib, Ghulam Rasool, Abdul Basit and ‪Shahid Baig. The federal minister said that legal action will also be taken against Tariq Fawad.

During the presser, Fawad Chaudhry said that Swiss cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari can be reopened after the discovery of record by the Broadsheet inquiry commission.

He maintained that said that the legal team was working on a Swiss cases record against Zardari.

“We are thankful to by Broadsheet inquiry commission for finding Swiss cases record against Zardari,” said Chaudhry, adding that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) now has a record of Swiss case and they can reopen cases against Zardari.

The Broadsheet inquiry commission report was made public today after the approval of the federal cabinet that met with PM Imran Khan in the chair.

Read More: Broadsheet inquiry commission blames bureaucracy for delaying payment

Earlier today, the Broadsheet inquiry commission report had been made public after the approval of the federal cabinet that met with PM Imran Khan in the chair.

The commission had blamed the country’s bureaucracy for delaying payments to the firm hired for finding assets of political leaders abroad that led to a US$9 million fine.

According to some of the findings compiled by Justice retd Azmat Saeed, conveyed to the prime minister, the bureaucracy had tried its best to hide the record and the noncooperation from various ministries and the institutions should have made Mohan Das Gandhi, happy.

Comments

comments