Govt moves to take opposition on board for legislation in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to take the opposition on board for legislation in the Senate, quoting sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

Senator Shibli Faraz, the Leader of House in Senate, will hold meetings with parliamentary leaders of parties to request the opposition for support and keeping an amicable environment in the upper house, according to sources.

The opposition and the government are likely to reach an understanding in the Senate for legislation like the parties agreed in the National Assembly, sources said.

After an understanding between the government and opposition, the National Assembly on previous Friday passed Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019 with one voice, the proposed law makes it mandatory for police to take action in child abuse cases within two hours of reporting.

The Bill is named after a 7-year-old girl, who was sexually abused and killed in her hometown of Kasur in January 2018, triggering nationwide outrage.

The opposition members, in the Senate parliamentary committee, however raised legal objections to various provisions in the ‘Zainab Alert’ bill, demanding the definition of certain terms.

The bill, was drafted by the Ministry of Human Rights and Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari pressed the committee to pass the bill quickly, but members highlighted seven legal shortcomings that they felt needed to be amended.

