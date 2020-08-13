Govt could takeover K-Electric, Imran Ismail announces ‘last option’

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday announced that the government could take over K-Electric as the last option to resolve power woes in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, the governor said they have issued multiple warnings to the K-Electric and the last option to resolve it is to take over the power company.

“We have to take more decisions if K-Electric fails to resolve power issues,” he said adding that even the PEMRA has issued show-cause notices to the power utility.

He further announced that they would not tolerate overbilling by K-Electric and ensure the return of the payments to the public.

Speaking over Karachi issues, the governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was monitoring situation in the metropolis irrespective of thinking about any political advantage.

“We want to work with everyone to resolve the issues faced by the city without taking any credit of it,” he said adding that they had to move Karachi towards improvement even if it irks anyone.

Read More: PM Imran Khan postpones Karachi visit; Governor Sindh summoned

“We are striving to bring changes to the situation faced by the city currently,” Imran Ismail said adding that they wanted cleanliness and progress in the city.

He said that the prime minister gave the option to all parties to sit together and had said that the Centre was ready to extend its complete cooperation in this regard.

The prime minister has concerns over the ongoing situation in Karachi and wanted to resolve issued faced by the city, the governor said.

Comments

comments