Govt decides tariff relief for agriculture tube wells

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to provide tariff relief for agriculture tube wells across the country, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the decision was taken during a high-level meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Hafeez Sheikh in the chair.

The meeting discussed about fuel price adjustment (FPA) on tube well tariff which are received to farmers from November to January 2020 this year.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar suggested that in order to provide relief to the farmers across the country, the subject FPA shall be paid over the period of six months from January 2020 to June 2020.

The decision was made to provide relief to the farmers considering the high power tariff. Bakhtiar said that, it would be a great impetus for farmers and one of the major trust building measures for farmers.

The FPA to be billed in the months of November December 2019 and January 2020 will be spread over to next six months from January to June 2020. The approval was given by minister for power. Power division will notify for its implementation, read the statement.

This will provide major relief to the farmers to pay their rationalized electricity bills.

Bakhtiar maintained that the government is working hard to bring domestic agricultural cost of production at par with neighboring countries.

Hence the major focus is on provision of fertilizers on reasonable rates and also rationalization of power tariff for agriculture sector, read the statement.

