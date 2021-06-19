Govt to do away with sales tax on packaged milk

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to do away with sales tax on packaged milk and other dairy products, ARY News reported.

A delegation of the Pakistan Dairy Association led by its chairman Ali Ahmed Khan met with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood.

Also Read: No tax on mobile services, internet: Tarin clarifies at post-budget presser

Khan said the finance minister assured the delegation of ending sales tax on the diary sector. There will be zero-rate tax on dairy products, he added.

It is noteworthy that the government has proposed 17 per cent sales tax on the dairy sector in the federal budget 2021-22.

Read: No new taxes on salaries & pensions, FBR clarifies

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin unveiled the federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 on June 11.

Comments

comments