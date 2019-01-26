Govt to ensure best healthcare facilities at hospitals: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday vowed to ensure the provision of the best healthcare facilities at hospitals.

Talking to different delegations who called on him at CM office, Usman Buzdar said that the government would leave no stone unturned in provision of standardized medical facilities at public hospitals.

According to a statement released from his office, CM Buzdar said that the government gave top priority to the improvement of the public health facilities and added that the process of reforms in the health sector had been started to improve it as per public wishes.

He said the road-map had been prepared to provide modern health facilities to the people and added that the resources would be provided on priority to improve the health sector.

The chief minister said that implementation of reforms in the health sector would be ensured to change the conventional healthcare system.

He said the health sector reforms program would put far-reaching effects on the healthcare system and added that the purpose of reforms in the health sector was to provide standardized, best and modern health facilities to the people.

CM Buzdar said that an effective system of the check and balance would made for the improvement in the health sector and the public will get benefit of huge amount of funds earmarked for the improvement in the health sector.

He said that the government would also ensure the supply of standardized medicines besides the best health facilities and added that the process of the purchase, distribution and sale of the medicines would be improved on the modern lines.

