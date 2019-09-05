Govt to establish Kashmir desks at Pakistani embassies across world: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Kashmir desks would be established at all Pakistan’s embassies across the world to highlight Kashmir issue, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the foreign minister visited a newly established Kashmir Cell at Foreign Ministry in Islamabad today.

During the visit, FM Qureshi said that focal persons would also be deputed at Kashmir desks.

Kashmir desks will remain in contact with Kashmir Cell for sharing directions and information,” said FM Qureshi, adding that the Kashmir Cell has been established at the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan which will keep on working round the clock.

Earlier on September 3, the first session of ‘Kashmir Cell’ established last month concluded with a collective resolve of not abandoning the brethren of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) in their hour of need.

The high-ups reviewed Pakistan’s policies on Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides considering the different aspects of effective foreign policy on the longstanding dispute.

he participants of the session also tabled their recommendations to the cell, working under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which would become part of foreign policies.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had made the announcement on August 17 regarding the formation of two specific diplomatic formations including ‘Kashmir Cell’ in the Foreign Office and the chosen, key embassies of Pakistan around the globe to withhold Kashmir centric desks and Kashmir desks, respectively.

