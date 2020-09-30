Govt to establish national emergency helpline to curb untoward incidents

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to establish a national emergency helpline to immediately respond to people in all parts of the country who are facing an uncertain situation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given an important task to PM Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) for establishing a national emergency helpline to end untoward incidents like motorway gang-rape case.

PMDU has been directed to establish a separate system on modern lines within two months for immediately responding to the complaints to the citizens across the country if they are facing an emergency situation.

Citizens will be given a toll-free number to register complaints about facing emergency situation while the helpline will be interconnected with the new system, stated Prime Minister Office (PMO).

The unit will also take assistance from cellular companies besides consulting all provinces for legislation purpose in order to make the system more effective and stable to curb any untoward incident in future.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial.

After 20 days of the gang-rape, the victim had reportedly agreed yesterday to identify Shafqat Ali, in the identification parade and record her statement via phone under section 161.

On the other hand, Punjab police failed to nab main suspect Abid Malhi so far despite the passage of over 20 days. Police sources said that the accused is still hiding in the limits of Punjab province.

