Govt to fast track K-4, other World Bank funded projects: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, appreciating the contribution of the World Bank in the socio-economic development of Pakistan, said on Friday the incumbent government is committed to fast-tracking various projects being funded by the World Bank.

He was talking to the World Bank’s country director Patchamuthu Illangovan who called on him in Islamabad.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and senior officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting.

Various infrastructure, clean drinking water, drainage and agriculture-related projects being funded by the Bank came under discussion.

Referring to K4 (Karachi water project) and S3 projects, the minister said that provision of clean drinking water and upgrading drainage system in Karachi are among the government’s top priorities.

“Karachi is a metropolitan city and the incumbent government will undertake all possible measures for its development,” he said.

Infrastructure projects, including Karachi Urban Mobility Project (Yellow Bus Rapid Transit-BRT Corridor), Construction of Peshawar-Torkham Motorway Project (47.55 KM) as Component-I of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project (KPEC), and Economic Development of Uplift of Areas Adjoining to Motorway as a Component-2 of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project (KPEC) and agriculture-related projects were also deliberated upon during the meeting.

Mr. Illangovan said the World Bank will continue contributing to the development of Pakistan.

Comments

comments