ISLAMABAD: The government is set to launch ‘export parcel service’ at the Pakistan Post offices on Saturday, ARY News reported.

A formal announcement in this regard will be made by Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, today. “The service will start today consecutively from three cities: Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Lahore.”

According to the government, the parcel to foreign countries will be delivered in 72 hours and charges for the delivery will be five percent lesser than other private companies in the business.

In the first phase, the parcels will be delivered to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Australia, Japan and Britain.

While in the second phase, parcels will be dispatched to other countries with the third party service.

The minister said the pilot project of the parcels’ delivery to foreign countries was successful, hence the government was now launching it formally.

He said the special booking and collection points had been set up to facilitate people who will use the service. Saeed said Pakistan Post was going towards e-commerce, rebranding, mobile money orders and enhanced logistics facilities through its network of 13,000 post offices across the country. This will help the department not only overcome its current losses, but also make it an earning institution, he added.

The minister will hold a press conference at 2pm today to make a formal announcement in this regard.

Comments

comments