Govt to provide 15,000 new jobs in KP soon: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shoukat Yousuf Zai on Wednesday asserted that the provincial government would provide 15,000 new jobs within three months to address the issue of unemployment.

Talking to journalists, Shoukat Yousuf Zai said that the government would start immediately process for recruitment and filling the vacant posts in police, education, health and other departments. He said that 6,000 vacant posts in police would be filled within three months.

The minister said that 300 mosques and public places would be switched to solar energy in the tribal districts. He said that two solar power grid stations would be established in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas within three months.

The minister said that municipal system would be formed in the merged areas till March and added that delimitation process had been completed for local body elections in the tribal districts.

Shoukat Yousuf Zai said that the government would build a mega stadium to promote sports in the erstwhile FATA.

Earlier, PM Imran, on December 31, had said that the development and progress of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) is the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review the facilities of education, heath, administrative issues and peace, PM Imran ordered to expedite efforts to impose local government system in the tribal areas.

He also reviewed the next three months plan for the tribal areas and directed to provide jobs immediately to locals in health, education, police and other departments.

