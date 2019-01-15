Govt to redress MQM’s grievances: Fawad Chaudhry

KARACHI: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) that the government would address its grievances.

While talking to MQM-P Rabita Committee members at Bhadurabad, Fawad Chaudhry said that MQM-P is the collation partner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province and centre.

The minister said that he would convey the grievances of MQM-P to Prime Minter Imran Khan and added that MQM has an important role in the politics of Karachi and Sindh.

Karachi package, progress on written agreement, Ali Raza Abidi assassination, current political situation of sindh and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

Fawad said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were trying to misguide the nation and added that the parties shaken hands to conceal the corruption of each other. He said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were two faces of the same coin.

He said that the Sindh government was like a ‘a gas balloon’ which could be exploded anytime by the PTI. He urged the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to resign.

MQM-P leaders Kanwar Navid Jamil, Khawaja Azhar, Faisal Subzwari, Waseem Akhtar and others were present in the meeting.

