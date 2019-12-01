ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged on Sunday the government will introduce a “comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct” to restore and enable student unions that can play their part in positively grooming the youth as future leaders of the country.

“We will establish a comprehensive & enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore & enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country,” the prime minister tweeted.

He noted universities groom future leaders and student unions form an integral part of this grooming.

We will establish a comprehensive & enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore & enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 1, 2019

Unfortunately, Prime Minister Khan regretted, in Pakistan universities’ student unions became violent battlegrounds and completely destroyed the intellectual atmosphere on campuses.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said in her Twitter messages young generation is the country’s precious asset and hope to bright future.

Awan said the interpretation of the dreams of youth is the prime mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the premier ordered for resolution of issues to the students.

“The PM asked federation and provinces to envisage strategies [for students]. The demand for rights from the students is a good sign which reflected their consciousness and thoughtfulness.”

Comments

comments