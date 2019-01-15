Govt to soon float ‘Journalists Protection Bill’ in National Assembly: Fawad

KARACHI: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the government will soon table a ‘Journalists Protection Bill’ in the National Assembly to ensure all possible security for working journalists.

“Health cards will also be issued to journalists, enabling them to avail medical facilities up to 0.5 million rupees in case of any emergency,” Chaudhry Fawad said, during an award ceremony in Karachi, while expressing concern over big media houses’ negligence towards their workers.

The minister said the government would also ensure utmost transparency in its advertising policy and place all the record of ads given to various media houses on the Public Information Department website.

Chaudhry Fawad said the war of the future world would be of ideas. He said only a superior idea would win this war.

He said the government would not be able to implement censorship because the technology would overwhelm any measure in this regard.

“This is the last phase of censorship.” However, he said, nobody should be allowed for character assassination.

The information minister said 900 registered newspapers would be given advertisements, while dummy newspapers would not be entertained.

One last advice he gave to journalists was that the newcomer journalists could only progress on the basis of fresh and unique ideas.

Fawad also apprised the forum that the government was going to build a media technology school very soon.

