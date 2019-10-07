Web Analytics
Govt to spend Rs163bn for development of tribal districts: Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on tribal districts Ajmal Wazir said the government has allocated 163 billion rupees for the development of tribal districts.

Addressing a tribal Jirga in South Waziristan on Monday, he said the government has initiated various projects for the welfare of tribal people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Ajmal Wazir said the security forces and tribal people have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terror and now the time has come to start business and trade activities in these areas.

The advisor said Sehat Insaf cards are being provided to all tribal people and interest-free loans will be given to the youth to start their own businesses.

 

