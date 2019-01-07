Govt to treat all injured for free across Sindh: cabinet approves bill

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Monday approved the ‘Injured Persons Treatment Bill’ and announced that the government would bear all the costs for treatment of injured people across the province.

“The provincial government will bear the cost regardless of the status of the hospital – whether public or private – or nature of the injury – whether in an accident, calamity or any other incident,” the cabinet was apprised in the meeting presided over by Provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at New Secretariat in Karachi.

The law, first of its kind in the country, would be applicable all over the province, it added.

The forum decided that no health facility would be given the status of a hospital, unless it had a facility for emergency treatment.

“Each hospital must have two ambulances,” the Injured Persons Treatment Bill stated.

According to the bill, the rights of injured and doctors would be protected.

Last month, the Sindh govt decided to launch an ambulance service in Karachi.

Sindh CM Murad signed an agreement with Patient’s Aid Foundation (PAF) to operate the ambulance facility on public private partnership (PPP) mode.

The grant agreement between the PAF and the Sindh government was signed by Mushtaq Chhapra of PAF and Secretary Health Usman Chahchar at the CM House.

