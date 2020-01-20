Govt dolls out Rs600m for uplift of Islamabad’s rural areas

ISLAMABAD: The capital city administration has been provided with Rs600 million funds for uplifting rural areas and suburbs of Islamabad.

This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat in series of tweets today.

He said: “After immense efforts from @Asad_Umar and @AliAwanPTI, Islamabad Administration has been provided with Rs 600 million approx for uplifting of rural areas and suburbs of the Islamabad.”

“Total 47 small projects were identified with the help of local UCs which have now been tendered,” he added.

The deputy commissioner explained these projects are basically part of the Sustainable Development Goals as Pakistan is a signatory to the UNDP. “Focus of the projects is provision of access to health, education, clean water and better environment. These projects will not only improve the economy of the city but also generate employment.”

