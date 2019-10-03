Govt to work for supremacy of Islamic values: CM KP

SHANGLA: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said despite difficulties, the country is on the path of rapid progress and development.

Addressing a public gathering in Besham area on Thursday, he said the government will work for supremacy of Islamic values and no one will be allowed to use religion for political purposes, Radio Pakistan reported.

Referring to the first-ever general elections in tribal districts, Mahmood Khan said PTI emerged as a major party in these areas which shows the confidence of tribal people on policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, former MNA and a leader of Awami National Party Syed Farin Khan and his colleagues joined Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf on the occasion.

Economic Coordination Committee has approved a proposal of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for release of 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as release of 100,000 tonnes to Sindh.

The meeting of ECC held in Islamabad Wednesday (yesterday) with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECC further approved a set of proposals submitted by the Ministry of Energy for the resolution of issues pertaining to the 1124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project.

