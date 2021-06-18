Govt told to strike name of PPP leader’s wife off ECL

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday directed the federal government to remove the name of former Sindh minister and PPP leader Sharjeel Memon’s wife from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A division bench of the high court issued directives on a petition filed by Sadaf Sharjeel.

Also Read: NAB challenges unceasing of bank accounts in Sharjeel Memon reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that former Sindh minister and PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and members of his family face charges of owning assets beyond known sources of income. If her name is stricken off the no-fly list (ECL), she may not return to the country, he apprehended.

He said most accused were trying to avoid being held to account, as a result of which their trials are getting delayed. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition.

Also Read: SHC orders govt to remove PPP leader’s name from no-fly list

PPP leader wife Sadaf Memon’s lawyer contended before the court that she often needs to travel abroad for business purposes, medical check-up or to meet her daughter studying in the United States (US). She has been appearing before the trial court, he said and adding she has to get permission from the court whenever she intends to fly out of the country.

Comments

comments