Govt committed to transform Pakistan into welfare state: NA speaker  

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday said that the government is committed to transform Pakistan into a welfare state on the pattern of Madina state, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting in Swabi, Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has initiated various programs to benefit growers and uplift the agriculture sector.

The NA speaker said that the incumbent government put the country on the positive trajectory of progress and prosperity. He said that they were taking effective measures to strengthen national economy.

Earlier on January 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed all the federal ministers to focus all their attention on taking steps aimed at improving the living standard of the common people.

This had been stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet.

He had also said the Pakistani economy was stabilised under Prime Minister Khan’s leadership in the year 2019, which was acknowledged by global economic forecasters. In 2020, the people will get the fruits of this stabilisation, he had added.

