Govt to turn code on inter-sect harmony into law: Qibla Ayaz

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz has said that federal ministries of law and religious affairs have initiated work to make the code of conduct for inter-sect harmony into a law, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The code of conduct was issued at the recently held Paigham-i-Pakistan conference, which was organised by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

Religious leaders belonging to all mainstream schools of religious thought had endorsed a 20-point ‘code of conduct’ in the conference to promote inter-sect harmony and end sectarian discord in the country.

Chairman CII said that the 20-point code of conduct forbids armed struggle against the state, prohibits suicide attacks and declaring someone infidel. Any person or group could not issue a verdict of infidelity against any group or individual.

According to the code all forms of coercion, armed action against the state, violence and anarchy in the name of enforcing Islam should be considered rebellion.

“The proposed law will enhance sentences and some of the offences will become non-bailable”, Dr. Qibla Ayaz said.

A criteria has been proposed for enforcement of this law, which will help to avoid its misuse, he said.

“I had said earlier that this Muharram will not be a usual month of Muharram, a conspiracy has been hatched to trigger sectarian violence,” Qibla Ayaz said. A plot has been made to sabotage the CPEC and a peaceful environment in the country, he added.

CII chairman said that recommendations have been sent to curb the incidents of sexual violence and crimes. “The CII has proposed reforms in curriculum and recommended launching a public awareness campaign”.

CII has also recommended formation of special courts to deal the cases of sexual violence, he said.

