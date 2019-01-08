Govt undertaking major reforms in health sector: federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Tuesday said the government was undertaking major reforms in the health sector which would bring significant betterment in health care of the people.

Addressing the joint news conference along with Director General World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros in Islamabad, he said, “We are preparing a comprehensive programme on stunted growth in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

The minister for national health services said the WHO supported Pakistan to address different health care issues including eradication of polio.

Aamer Mehmood Kiani also thanked Dr Tedros for undertaking this visit to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG WHO said that his visit remained very successful.

He said eradication of polio was WHO’s main objective and the government of Pakistan was fully committed to it.

He also appreciated extraordinary efforts of the government for health care services and universal health coverage.

