Govt undertaking reforms to facilitate foreign investors, says Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Narcotics Control and Safron Shehryar Khan Afridi has said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision will benefit the underdeveloped countries to get ahead and they will rise with help from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He expressed these views while speaking to a visiting delegation of entrepreneurs from China’s Sichuan Province led by Mr Zhu Maa.

Afridi said the PTI government had launched a reforms process in Pakistan so it could be open to foreign investors.

He said China’s unprecedented rise reflects that a strong nation can get all parts of the country along and this is how President Xi has done wonders with his poverty alleviation campaign.

“We salute and cherish the way the Chinese government has got 800 million people out of poverty. Today China is an inspiration for the entire globe,” he added.

He said that Pakistan provided firm support to China during Ping Pong diplomacy and helped it become a UN permanent member and we are still with China when it has become a great world leader.

“It is unfortunate that Pakistan’s image has been replicated negatively while our social fabric and I hope after watching Pakistan closely you would become Ambassadors of Pakistan and tell the Chinese nation how peaceful and loving Pakistanis are,” he said.

