Govt committed to uplift education, health sectors: Shafqat Mahmood    

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that the government has taken various steps to uplift education and health sector, ARY News reported.

Addressing the international Conference on Medical Education by Riphah International University, at Pak-China Friendship center in Islamabad, Shafqat Mahmood said that the government brought all the stakeholders of medical profession on the board to consult for bringing radical changes to uplift the system.

He said, “People expect us to bring reforms in existing unworkable system in education and when the government tries to introduce reforms, the first thing we face is the reaction by those whose vested interests are attached with that unworkable system.”

The minister stressed that the quality and relevance are two fundamental requisites for educational institutions and quality was exceedingly important as people seek admission in private institutions, when the government institutions were unable to provide that quality in education, read the statement.

Highlighting the “Sehat Insaf Card’s revolutionary step by the government minister has pointed out that court cases and chronic diseases are such issues which may destabilize a family forever, mostly, in towns and villages but government has solved one of that issues of poverty-ridden families on priority basis across the country.

Mahmood also suggested to Dr. Zafar Mirza, Special assistant to PM on health who was also participating in the conference to revise the medical examination system to meet all the international standards and quality in the profession.

