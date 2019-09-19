15,000 govt vehicles being used without original number plates

KARACHI: It emerged that 15,000 vehicles of various government organizations and departments are being used without their original number plates.

As per details, the Excise Department also confirmed that different departments of Sindh government have not received original number plates for the allotted vehicles.

Under the Sindh police, 8,000 government vehicles do not bear original number plates, according to the report.

Mostly, the vehicles belong to senior officers which are being used either with fancy or duplicate number plates.

The departments who have not received the original number plates of their vehicles, include education department, railway department, aviation division and services and general administration department.

