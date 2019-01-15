Govt wants to bring improvement in every sector: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring improvement in every sector and all out efforts were being made to achieve this objective.

“People of Pakistan have expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan,” he said, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said not a single rupee corruption was proved against the PTI leader Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Fawad said politics of Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had ended because of massive corruption and money laundering and misuse of powers for personal gains.

In a statement separately on Tuesday, Fawad Chaudhry said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah must resign by himself over his performance or the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will take practical steps.

The minister indicated Shah’s role in Omni Group investigation by the National Accountability Bureau and other institutions. This is the reason we want CM Shah to tender resignation from office, he said.

He claimed that the grants given to the Sindh government by the Center was being spent in Dubai and the UK.

“Murad Ali Shah is the jinn of Omni Group’s ‘magic lamp’ through which Zardari group, rulers in Sindh launder money abroad with the blink of an eye. He says to his party leadership: what can I do for you, my lord?” Chaudhry said.

