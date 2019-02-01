Govt wants to make Punjab hub of investment: Jawan Bakht

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Friday said that the current government wanted to introduce Punjab in new Pakistan as an effective hub of investment.

While presiding over a meeting to review the preparation of international forum “Punjab Investment Heart of new Pakistan,” Hashim Jawan Bakht said that by the end of March, number of initiatives would be introduced which not only attract the local investor but also grab the attention of international investors.

According to a statement released from the ministry, he said that new opportunities of investment would be introduced to national and international investors in the international forum, “Punjab Investment Heart of new Pakistan.”

The minister said that investment opportunities would be pointed-out in the small cities as well so that they can bring at par with developed areas. He said that before this Punjab government would also announce its next five-year plan.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on January 7, had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would provide every possible facility to investors in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistani-origin businessmen from Bahrain, who called on him at his office in Lahore, CM Buzdar had said that the PTI government created business friendly environment in the country. He offered the business community vast and attractive investment opportunities in Punjab.

