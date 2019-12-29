Govt committed to welfare of vulnerable segments of society: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that first time in the history of Pakistan, a government is working for the welfare of poor segment of the society.

Talking to residents of a shelter home in Islamabad, Faisal Javed said these shelter homes are the residence for poor and homeless people and provision of basic facilities is an important step of the government, Radio Pakistan reported.

During his visit, the senator inspected facilities being provided in shelter home and arrangements to save the residents from cold weather.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqat was also with his during this visit.

Earlier in the day, in line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had ordered for setting up temporary shelter homes across the province.

The chief minister had directed authorities to establish temporary shelter homes in those districts where there were no permanent shelter homes.

He had said that protecting homeless people from extreme weather was a responsibility of the state. He had directed concerned officers to sent reports to the CM Office after setting up the temporary shelter homes.

