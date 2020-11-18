Govt mulling over extended winter vacations: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the government was mulling over extended winter vacations due to the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases across the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Shibli Faraz said that in order to prevent the students from the deadly virus amid second wave of the COVID-19, the government was mulling to close schools gradually, however, final decision in this regard will be taken within few days. He maintained that the extended vacations can be adjusted in the upcoming summer vacations.

Lashing out at the opposition, the federal minister said that they were staging drama to conceal their corruption. He urged the people not to attend the opposition’s rallies amid second wave of the corona virus.

Shibli Faraz said that restoration of the country’s economy and resolving people’s problems were the top priorities of the government.

Read More: No winter vacations in educational institutions this year: Saeed Ghani

Earlier on November 17, Provincial Education Minister Saeed Ghani had said that there would be no winter vacations in educational institutions this year in the Sindh province.

The Sindh education minister, in a statement, had said that winter vacations would not be observed in Sindh schools this year as students had been given more holidays than usual this year due to the pandemic.

Saeed Ghani had said that a final decision regarding the closure of schools will be taken during a National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) meeting scheduled in last week of November.

Comments

comments