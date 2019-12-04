Govt to ensure women’s right to inheritance: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government would ensure women’s right to inheritance, ARY News reported

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Dr Firdous said that the PTI-led government will promulgate Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance 2019 on December 6. She said that the ordinance will prove to be a milestone in addressing inheritance related matters.

وزیراعظم عمران خان لیٹرآف ایڈمنسٹریشن اینڈ سکسیشن سرٹیفکیٹس آرڈیننس2019کا چھ دسمبرکو باقاعدہ نفاذ کرنے جارہے ہیں۔یہ قانون ملکی تاریخ میں حق وراثت کے تعین میں سنگِ میل ہے۔دہائیوں سے زیرسماعت مقدمات دنوں میں نمٹیں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 4, 2019

The special assistant said that this will ensure disposal of cases pending for years within few days. She said it is the mission of Naya Pakistan to ensure vibrant role of women in the society and added that the cabinet’s approval to amendment in enforcement of women property rights ordinance is a practical step by PM Imran Khan to empower the women and make them shareholder in the property.

Earlier on November 25, President Arif Alvi had said it was responsibility of the entire nation to play its due role in protecting women’s rights and curbing gender based violence.

He was addressing an event jointly organized by the Ministry of Law and the European Union Delegation in Pakistan, in Islamabad on Monday, in connection with International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women.

The President had said we must think about society’s role as the stick of the law comes later. He had stressed the need to create awareness among masses to end harassment and violence against women.

