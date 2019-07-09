Govt won’t tolerate unfair increase in fertilizers prices: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production Abdul Razak Dawood says the government would not tolerate any unfair increase in fertilizers prices.

Addressing a presser, he said the prices of fertilizers would be determined under the guidelines of federal cabinet by keeping the fertilizers manufacturers in the loop.

The adviser said he would hold a meeting with the fertilizers producers this week to determine the prices of the commodity.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to protect the local farmers from price hike, besides providing them maximum relief for the development of agriculture sector and poverty alleviation from the country.

Razak Dawood said gas prices were increased owing to certain changes introduced in the federal budget 2019-20.

Due to the economic adjustments, he added the fertilizers manufacturers have demanded an increase in prices of the commodity by Rs100 per bag.

