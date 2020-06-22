Grand Health Alliance ends protest, Sindh govt agrees to meet demands

KARACHI: Talks between Grand Health Alliance and Sindh government met with success on Monday after the alliance staged a 14 day protest, ARY News reported.

According to details, all demands brought forth by grand health alliance have been approved by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah, the alliance subsequently ended their protest.

Spokesman for grand health alliance Dr Mehboob announced that outpatient clinics (OPDs) in government hospitals across the province shall now be activated which had remained dormant due to the ongoing protests.

Health workers shall now get a health risk allowance from March onward while healthcare professionals that may get infected by coronavirus will henceforth be allotted a separate isolation ward till they are cured.

Dr Mehboob further entailed that the security of healthcare facilities will not be compromised under any circumstance and whosoever is found resorting to violence or aggression inside the hospital will be dealt with in very strict terms by the law and may also wind up in jail.

Medical professionals in government employment grade 11 will be promoted to grade 12 while grade 17 doctors will be promoted to grade 18.

A formal notification confirming the decision will be issued by the provincial finance division within two weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that after continuing its protests for more than two weeks in all government-run hospitals, the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) had decided to organise a protest outside Sindh Chief Minister House.

