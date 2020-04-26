Grand Health Alliance sit-in protest continues after 11 days

LAHORE: Doctor, nurses and paramedical staff of Punjab continued their strike on Sunday and said that the protests will continue till their demands are met, ARY News reported.

It has been 11 days since the protest was first initiated by the grand health alliance.

For a second subsequent day, the grand alliance members did their Iftar in specialised healthcare wards across the city.

It was reported that the current sit-in protest will continue in the month of Ramzan while Sehar and Iftar both will be observed in the Ministry of Health.

Health workers have complained for weeks that the country’s hospitals are suffering chronic shortages of safety gear, prompting the arrest of more than 50 doctors who called for more supplies in Quetta earlier this month.

The Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) claimed that the frontline staff have been left vulnerable, with more than 150 medical workers testing positive for the virus nationwide.

