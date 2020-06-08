Grand Health Alliance continues strike in Sindh

KARACHI: The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) continues its strike in government hospitals of the province in favour of their demands on Monday.

The Grand Health Alliance demands acceptance of 13-points demands including immediate construction of isolation centres in the province amid coronavirus outbreak.

The protesting doctors are demanding risk allowance as number of doctors have tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Grand Health Alliance has threatened to shut all the government hospitals of the province on June 11, if their demands remain unapproved.

Expressing concerns over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across Sindh, doctors on Wednesday had demanded of the provincial government to impose health emergency.

Addressing a joint press conference, former president of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PEMA) Dr. Misbahul Aziz had said that a sharp increase in coronavirus cases has been witnessed after the Eidul-Fitr.

He had maintained that over 1,600 have succumbed to the virus thus far, adding that over 80,000 people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 in the province.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients, 34 per cent belonged to Karachi, Misbahul Aziz said and added that in view of the alarming situation, they demanded of the Sindh government to declare a health emergency.

On the occasion, representatives of Young Doctors Association, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association and others also addressed the press conference.

