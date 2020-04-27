LAHORE The Grand Health Alliance has given a day ultimatum to the government to fulfill their demands, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference Chairman Grand Health Alliance Dr Salman Habib said, the doctors and paramedical staff is facing shortage of the PPEs across the country.

He added more than 30 per cent of the doctors and the staff have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said that doctors serving at all government hospitals should be screened for the virus and provided the necessary equipment.

Dr Salman threatened for countrywide strike on Wednesday if their demands were not met.

Last week, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid had said that doctors who had tested positive for coronavirus in Multan and Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan have recovered from the infection.

“27 doctors in Multan and a doctor in DG Khan contracted the virus but now they have tested negative,” the minister had said while talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Sawal Ye Hai’ and added that she had advised doctors to fight against the virus rather than becoming afraid of it.

She had said that the entire nation including doctors are facing threat from the pandemic and they had to jointly fight against it.

