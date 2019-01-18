Grandfather gets friend of granddaughter killed by contract killers

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A granddaddy has allegedly got friend of his granddaughter killed by contract killers in Rahim Yar Khan district, ARY News reported.

Police on Friday arrested four suspects in the murder case.

The hitmen reportedly slew Nasir in exchange for Rs0.7 million and threw his body at an isolated place in a gunny bag.

Police said body of the victim was found on January 7 in a suburban area of Rahim Yar Khan, Kotla Pathan. Heirs of Nasir identified his body on January 10.

Police said an investigation was carried out on modern technical basis and the victim’s mobile data was availed in this regard.

Father of Nasir claimed that he had sent marriage proposal for the girl, but the influential relatives of the girl refused it and got the boy murdered.

ARY News correspondent Bilal Habib said the young man was got killed by contract killers on suspicion of having friendship with granddaughter of Dr Aftab.

