Grant for payment to heirs of deceased petroleum division employees approved

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Tuesday approved a supplementary grant of forty-six million and four hundred thousand rupees for the payment to families of deceased employees of the Petroleum Division.

The ECC meeting held in Islamabad with Finance Minister Asad Umar in the chair.

The committee also approved proposal of Finance Division to place a summary before the federal cabinet for 200.075 million rupees supplementary grant to the government of Baluchistan as the federal govt share for “Peaceful Baluchistan Policy”.

The meeting approved supplementary grant of 11.441 million rupees to the ministry of privatization to meet expenses on relocation of its offices.

In last meeting of the ECC, held on February 12, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting had approved an additional guarantee of Rs6.5bn for Pakistan International Airline.

The funds would be spent for maintenance of engines acquisition of related spares to put into operation the grounded planes.

The ECC meeting also discussed different proposals for the revival of agriculture sector and decided to collaborate with China to enhance cotton yield.

The meeting also decided to give more attention on the areas of research and development.

