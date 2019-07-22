‘Great to have PM Khan at White House’: US first lady

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited on Monday the White House where he held a first one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump.

President Trump greeted PM Khan with a handshake as he arrived at the White House.

The one-on-one meeting and delegation-level talks apart, the prime minister also met with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the Oval Office.

Following the meeting, the first lady took to Twitter to share pictures of her meeting with the prime minister and wrote: “Great to have Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan at the @WhiteHouse today!”

Great to have Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan at the @WhiteHouse today! pic.twitter.com/W4ChxxfwQp — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 22, 2019

While talking to reporters at White House, the US President praised PM Imran Khan and Pakistani nation, saying that Pakistani people are so strong and the United States desires good relations with them.

He offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, a move that would signal a shift in longstanding US policy that the issue must be solved bilaterally.

“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. “If I can do anything to help, let me know.”

“We welcome PM Imran Khan in the United States.’ he added.

