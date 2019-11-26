ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says his government’s top priority is to pull the people out of poverty and turn Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Madina.

Addressing the launching ceremony of “Ehsaas Financial Inclusion Initiatives” in Islamabad today, he said the incumbent government has been working to improve the economic situation of the country.

Unfortunately, Prime Minister Khan lamented, the poor paid taxes but the rich got away with tax evasion by setting up offshore companies. He added there is one education system for the poor and another for the rich.

The gap between the have and the have-nots has widened over last decade as the rich have had access to all amenities, he said.

The prime minister said society can’t progress without imparting education to the women. Noting that there are three education systems currently prevalent in the country, he said the government has been trying to introduce a uniform system.

He regretted the rich are getting richer while the poor poorer, adding the greed to make a quick buck has become a big curse.

He thanked Queen Maxima of the Netherlands for visiting Pakistan and taking keen interest in the Ehsaas program.

In her address, Queen Maxima said the Ehsaas programme is a good initiative of the government of Pakistan to lift the people from poverty.

