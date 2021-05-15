One wounded in grenade attack on ex-DIG Sibi’s residence

SIBBI: One person sustained injuries after unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at the residence of former deputy inspector general (DIG) Sibi Haider Bugti, ARY News reported on late Saturday night.

Unidentified assailants have attacked with hand grenade the residence of former DIG Sibi located at Loni Road, leaving one employee wounded in the bungalow. The assailants managed to flee from the area after carrying out the attack.

Following the grenade explosion, heavy contingents of police and Frontier Corps (FC) have reached the scene and cordoned off the whole area.

Read: Two children killed while playing with grenade in Peshawar

Earlier in March, a hand grenade had been recovered from outside the office of the PTI Sindh MPA Saeed Afridi in the SITE Area of the city.

A hand grenade had been recovered from outside the office of the PTI MPA in the Pathan Colony area of the SITE Area. “The hand grenade was wrapped in a plastic shopper,” the police had said while confirming its presence.

The explosive material had been defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials and was taken into possession for a forensic audit.

