Grenade attack on police forces injures two in Karachi

KARACHI: Two officials sustained minor injuries in a grenade attack by unidentified assailants near Mominabad police station in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

A senior police officer told media that unidentified men hurled a grenade on the gate of Mominabad police station, however, the timely response by on-duty officials foiled the attack. The attackers, however, managed to flee from the scene.

No death was reported in the incident, however, two policemen sustained minor injuries while jumping off the range of grenade fragments, said senior superintendent police (SSP) Fida Hussain.

The police department has commenced a probe into the incident and identification of the attackers with the help of CCTV footages.

