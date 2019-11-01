Greta Thunberg says she doesn’t need Halloween costume to scare climate crisis deniers

While we await this year’s crop of Halloween outfits, the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals what are her plans in a hilarious post.

Taking to Twitter, the 16-year-old said although she doesn’t celebrate Halloween back home in Sweden, she thought she might give it a try.

She shared a picture of her in a plain T-shirt, and a visibly angry expression saying “Apparently when it comes to scaring a bunch of angry climate crisis deniers – I don’t even have to dress up.”

So today is Halloween. I don’t celebrate it back home, but I thought I might give it a try.

And apparently when it comes to scaring a bunch of angry climate crisis deniers – I don’t even have to dress up!! #trickortreat pic.twitter.com/Nt6CHRU3Q8 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2019

She recently turned down the environmental award worth $80,000 and called out Scandinavian countries about their environmental policies while failing to follow through with their “beautiful words”.

Greta Thunberg rose to prominence due to her “School strike for climate” every Friday initiative.

Comments

comments