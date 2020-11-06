Greta Thunberg trumps Trump using his own words

Greta Thunberg is not only fiery on a podium but she also knows how to put the President in place on Twitter!

The 17-year-old Swedish climate activist gave US President Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine on Thursday, rehashing a tweet Trump had used to mock her last year after TIME named her 2019’s Person of the Year.

Making his disapproval known, Trump, who held the title in 2016, had tweeted, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

In an interesting turn of events almost a year later, Thunberg, 17, asked Trump, 74, to “chill” as he appeared to lose his calm on Twitter as results of the presidential election continued to trickle in.

Replying to a tweet from Trump to “STOP THE COUNT,” Thunberg tweeted, “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Of course, Twitter exploded with people lauding Thunberg for getting back at the President, who is currently on the losing end of the 2020 US Presidential race.

Greta Thunberg flips the script on Donald Trump, using the president's own words against him. pic.twitter.com/hivyfajYTO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2020

Greta Thunberg. One of the great banes of Donald Trump’s existence. pic.twitter.com/AjK6yYDW64 — 🌪Dr.C #VoteYourPumpkinsOff! 🎃 #WearAMask! 😷👻 (@QuizzicalGirl) November 5, 2020

Comments

comments