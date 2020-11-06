Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Greta Thunberg trumps Trump using his own words

Greta Thunberg, Trump

Greta Thunberg is not only fiery on a podium but she also knows how to put the President in place on Twitter!

The 17-year-old Swedish climate activist gave US President Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine on Thursday, rehashing a tweet Trump had used to mock her last year after TIME named her 2019’s Person of the Year.

Making his disapproval known, Trump, who held the title in 2016, had tweeted, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

In an interesting turn of events almost a year later, Thunberg, 17, asked Trump, 74, to “chill” as he appeared to lose his calm on Twitter as results of the presidential election continued to trickle in.

Replying to a tweet from Trump to “STOP THE COUNT,” Thunberg tweeted, “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”

Of course, Twitter exploded with people lauding Thunberg for getting back at the President, who is currently on the losing end of the 2020 US Presidential race.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat shifted to hospital

Lifestyle

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ set for digital release in December

Pakistan

Construction of motorway, expressway to change fate of Swat: PM

Pakistan

Air Navigation Order: CAA defines flight, duty period of pilots and cabin crew


ARY NEWS URDU