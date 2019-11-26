Grievances of people to be redressed on priority basis: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that grievances of people will be redressed on priority basis by bringing change in the country in the true sense, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Dr Yasmin said that all the promises made under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be fulfilled. She maintained,” PTI government is taking practical steps for solving the people’s problems at priority basis.”

Talking to a delegation of residents of NA-125, who called on the minister at her office, Dr Yasmin said that problems will be solved at union council level.

She asked the residents to submit the applications regarding the problems being faced by them in their respective areas.

The minister further stated that the incumbent government was taking action against inflation and illegal price hike of essential food items.

Read More: Sehat Insaf Cards issued to over 4mn families in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

Earlier on November 25, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that over four million families had been provided Sehat Insaf Cards across the province.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Dr Yasmin had reviewed induction process of doctors in the department, administrative affairs of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, referral clinics and distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, she had directed to ensure provision of best medical facilities to patients at public sector hospitals in the province. Dr Yasmin had said that the government is committed to provide medical facilities to patients at their doorstep.

Comments

comments