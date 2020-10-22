Grieving wife blames private bank for Karachi building blast

KARACHI: Mourner of one of five ill-fated killed in Karachi building blast the previous day has alleged the private bank in the building for the explosion, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The blast the other day at Maskan Chowk, near University of Karachi entrance, claimed at least five lives while injuring scores, which the Bomb Disposable Squad (BDS) attributed to a possible gas leak in one of the flats in its preliminary investigations.

The wife of one of the deceased, identified as Khalid, claimed that the private bank operating in the building had rented another apartment in the same building that exploded yesterday, for their miscellaneous errands and that the gas leakage initiated there.

The written plea by the grieving wife alleged the bank management for the blast and requested police to register a case against them for further probe into the matter.

She said the bank in its rented apartment in the doomed building maintained its locker and kitchen both.

It may be noted that earlier today the case of the incident was registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal PS on the complaint of the private bank’s branch manager.

Several questions had been raised after the BDS said that the massive blast in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was caused by a gas leak.

The institutions investigating the matter showing doubts that how a gas leakage can lead to such massive destruction. The teams of police and the SSGC are scheduled to visit the crime scene today again.

Meanwhile, the heavy machinery has reached the spot to remove the rubble of the collapsed building.

