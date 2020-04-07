Grocery stores, pharmacies in KP ordered to remain open 24/7

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday ordered that all grocery stores, pharmacies, and shops selling essential items across the province will stay open round the clock.

However, all other shops will remain closed till April 14, according to a notification issued by the Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department. It said barbers and beauty parlours will also remain shut.

The notification cited “the escalation in the transmission of COVID-19 and….the immediate requirement of further preventive measures for social distancing” to extend a partial lockdown in the province.

Decisions taken by KP Government in the wake of #COVID19 • Grocery, medicine and essential items shop shall remain open 24/7, all other shops shall remain closed till 14th April • Barbers, beauty parlors shall remain closed till 14th April#KPFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/9HmJZ7MwNv — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 7, 2020

“The closure shall NOT be applicable to pharmacies, grocery stores, karyana shops, bakeries, atta chakkies, tandoors, milk shops, auto workshops and petrol pumps, chicken and meat shops, fruit & vegetable shops and all kinds of mandis including grain, fruit and vegetable,” read the notification.

Shops selling agriculture products such as seed, fertilizers and pesticides are also excepted from the ban.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government announced to reopen educational institutes across the province for five days in a month. A handout put out in this regard said that although educational institutes are allowed to remain open five days, their administration could only allow presence of four officials and five teachers at a time in the institute to ensure practicing social distancing.

