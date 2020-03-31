Grocery stores, shops in Punjab to remain open until 5pm

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday reduced the operating hours of grocery stores and shops in order to make a province-wide lockdown more effective to stop the march of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Grocery shops and stores have been ordered to shut by 5 am with effect from April 1, according to the home department.

However, pharmacies are excepted from the new timings and allowed to remain open round the clock.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said this decision was made to facilitate the people of the province during the lockdown.

Addressing a press conference earlier this evening, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar said he has ordered release of the people arrested for violating section 144. The government is taking every possible step to help deserving families in the present situation.

He said he has issued directives to the health department to increase the capacity of testing in the province. He said administratively the situation is under control, we don’t need to panic.

CM Punjab also said the medical staff rendering their services against coronavirus outbreak in the province, will be given an extra salary as bonus.

