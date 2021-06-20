Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Groom falls off friend’s shoulder while dancing on wedding day

groom falls wedding day dance

A groom receives minor injuries after he fell off from his friend’s shoulder while dancing on his wedding day in India.

In a video that went viral on social media, a wedding procession can be seen on its way while the some participants of the joyous procession are dancing.

 

A youth is dancing with the groom seated on his shoulder surrounded by the groom’s friends and other family members.

The video shows the groom is swinging happily while his friends and children were dancing on the joyous occasion. Suddenly, the groom loses balance and falls on the ground.

All of the wedding guest were left shocked after the incident while few rushed towards the groom to rescue and to check if he is fine.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Man declared dead in train accident found alive 11 years later

Offbeat

Man takes to the skies on home-made drone, video goes viral

Offbeat

Newborn baby having thick hair on head goes viral

Offbeat

Video of ants building a bridge to attack wasp’s nest goes viral

[X] Close