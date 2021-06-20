WATCH: Groom falls off friend’s shoulder while dancing on wedding day

A groom receives minor injuries after he fell off from his friend’s shoulder while dancing on his wedding day in India.

In a video that went viral on social media, a wedding procession can be seen on its way while the some participants of the joyous procession are dancing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A youth is dancing with the groom seated on his shoulder surrounded by the groom’s friends and other family members.

The video shows the groom is swinging happily while his friends and children were dancing on the joyous occasion. Suddenly, the groom loses balance and falls on the ground.

All of the wedding guest were left shocked after the incident while few rushed towards the groom to rescue and to check if he is fine.

Comments

comments