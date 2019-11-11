Groom commits suicide hours before marriage in India

HYDERABAD: Hours before beginning a new life through wedlock, a 24-year-old groom allegedly committed suicide in the Indian city of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the reports, the incident took place at Kompally in Medchal district, where a Software Engineer named Sandeep hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a towel in a room at the marriage hall.

The reason for the extreme step is not known, the local police said.

Some relatives called the groom, Sandeep over his phone but there was no response, so they broke into the room and found him hanging, the police said.

His marriage was scheduled at around 11.30 am and guests, who reached the venue, were shocked to hear the news of the death, they said.

Investigations were on to find out the reason behind the extreme step. A case has been registered.

