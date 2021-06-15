WATCH: Groom frustrated with teasing thrashes brother-in-law on wedding stage
NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a tensed groom lost him temper and thrashed his brother-in-law on the wedding stage after he teased him in India.
In a video that went viral on social media, the bride and groom can be seen sitting on the stage during the wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, a man, apparently his brother-in-law pulls his cheeks. Despite the groom’s protest, the man continues to tease him.
Frustrated by the teasing, the groom suddenly gets up and starts beating his brother-in-law on the wedding stage. However, the bride and other wedding guest interfere and pacify the angry groom.
